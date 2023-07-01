Wade's speed fuels walk-off in A's wild win vs. White Sox

The Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on a walk-off Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum, but it took a wild series of events to get to that point.

Tyler Wade's mad dash home in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the A's their second straight win over the White Sox. If not for an overturned call in the top of the eighth inning, Wade's heroics likely wouldn't have happened.

The White Sox scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 6-4 lead over the A's, and for a brief moment, Tim Anderson thought he had hit a grand slam, his first homer of the 2023 MLB season. But upon replay review, the umpires deemed that the ball was foul, negating the blast.

Why not, here ya go pic.twitter.com/3rgfpnC7kO — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 1, 2023

The A's managed to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth and kept the White Sox off the board in the top of the ninth and top of the 10th.

Cue Wade's burst of speed.

As the automatic runner to start the bottom of the 10th, Wade watched as Esteury Ruiz struck out trying to bunt and Tony Kemp flied out to left. When Elvis Andrus fumbled JJ Bleday's grounder to second base before making an errant throw to first, Wade never stopped running and beat the throw home, sending the Coliseum into a frenzy.

"JJ put a ball in play and I was just going," Wade told Johnny Doskow and Dallas Braden on "A's Postgame Live" after the win. "I saw Elvis fumble it a little bit and I was just going. Just trying to put the pressure on the defense and good things happen."

Andrus was credited with error, meaning Bleday didn't get an RBI. But all that matters is that the A's got the win.

Wade told Doskow and Braden he never considered stopping as he rounded third base.

"I was going all the way," Wade said. "I was trying to force the play. JJ's got good speed. He busted it down the line and I was just trying to do my part there."

On a hot day in the Bay Area, Wade was the recipient of a cold victory show on the field during his interview with Doskow and Braden.

Victory showers for Tyler Wade 🚿 pic.twitter.com/ksqpHQCVsO — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 1, 2023

Wade, Bleday and the A's (23-62) will go for the three-game sweep of the White Sox on Sunday when Paul Blackburn takes the mound.