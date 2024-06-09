Soderstrom, Blue Jays pitcher collide in odd play during A's game

You never know what you're going to see at the ballpark.

Fans at the Athletics' series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum witnessed an odd moment in the top of the 10th inning, as the stadium's lack of dugout rails led to confusing collision.

As Tyler Soderstrom attempted to catch a popup in foul territory, Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi ran out of the dugout and straight into the A's first baseman. Davis Schneider, who hit the ball, was called out for Kikuchi's obstruction.

Tempers flared after Tyler Soderstrom collided with a member of the Blue Jays near the visitor's dugout 👀 pic.twitter.com/hfplwA3m9G — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 9, 2024

The game already was a tense one after a back-and-forth bout between the A's and Blue Jays. Before the collision, Toronto had just taken a 6-3 lead on a bases-loaded double from Isiah Kiner-Falefa in extras. And after the collision, things got tense as both teams had something to say about the bizarre play.

Oakland ultimately wasn't able to rally in the bottom of the 10th and dropped the finale -- and the series -- with a 6-4 loss.

Fans in attendance, meanwhile, certainly got all of the drama that comes with an extra-innings game -- and then some.