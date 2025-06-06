Soderstrom's big day vs. Twins snaps Athletics' losing streak

Behind a sterling season debut outing from Mitch Spence and a first-career grand slam from Tyler Soderstrom, the Athletics trounced the Minnesota Twins 14-3 Thursday at Sutter Health Park.

Spence made his first start of the 2025 MLB season and came through in timely fashion to help the Athletics snap a nine-game losing streak. The 27-year-old pitched five solid innings, giving up one run on three hits to shut down Minnesota’s potent offense.

“I thought it was a great outing,” manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after the game. “This young man did a lot for us last season, and his role coming out of spring training was a little bit different. But he never lost his focus, and he never lost his determination to want to get back into the rotation."

Of course, Spence got plenty of help from his teammates as the offense came alive, dropping four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead for good. It was 7-0 before the Twins got on the board in the top of the fourth, but the Athletics continued their offensive barrage to end the series with a blowout win.

Behind Soderstrom’s two home runs, Max Muncy throttled a three-run dinger in the bottom of the first inning, along with solo shots from Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson.

SODERSTROM GRAND SLAM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ucRiIcdQG3 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 5, 2025

Kotsay wasn’t surprised that it was Soderstrom’s first grand slam, but noted it came at the perfect time.

“No, I’m not [surprised] because it’s really hard to hit a grand slam,” Kotsay said. A lot of things have to happen. And yet I’m very thankful that today was his first. It couldn’t have come at a better time in the game. It opened the game up.”

It was the most runs scored by the Athletics in a single game all season, and a much-needed outburst after a lackluster May. The team endured a historically bad stretch, losing 20 of their last 21 games before Thursday’s win.

Minnesota was one of the hottest teams in baseball coming into the series. While they flexed their muscles in winning the first three games, the Athletics showed why they’re capable of matching up against any team in MLB.