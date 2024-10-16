Trending
Tampa Bay Rays

Fans push Rays-in-Oakland talk after Tropicana Field hurricane damage

By Joel Soria

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Tropicana Field, longtime home of the Tampa Bay Rays, had its roof destroyed by Hurricane Milton last week, so could the MLB franchise play in Oakland, which no longer has a team, next season?

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden highlighted the damages to the Rays’ stadium Tuesday on X, and asked his followers where they could see the team playing home games next season.

A good chunk of fans among the nearly 2,000 who initially responded -- including noted scribe Woody Paige -- called for more baseball at the Coliseum.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Oakland Athletics

Athletics Las Vegas Ballpark Oct 9

Watch implosion of Tropicana Las Vegas, clearing way for A's stadium

Lawrence Butler Oct 8

Butler reveals memento he kept from A's final Coliseum game

Last month, the A's played their final game in Oakland, their home since 1968, and will move to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park -- currently home to the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate -- for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 MLB seasons. Their proposed Las Vegas ballpark is scheduled to be built in time for the 2028 campaign.

The Town now is without representation in MLB, the NBA or the AFL/NFL for the first time since 1959.

But with Tropicana Field potentially out of commission for the 2025 season, perhaps MLB baseball could return to the Coliseum. Evidently, fans aren't against the idea.

This article tagged under:

Tampa Bay Rays
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us