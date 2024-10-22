A's, River Cats to play on grass field at Sutter Health Park

The Athletics won’t be playing on the current turf at Sutter Health Park during the 2025 MLB season.

Instead, Oakland’s former team of 57 years will be playing on real West Sacramento grass.

“Since the beginning of this process, we have worked collaboratively with the MLBPA to incorporate feedback from major and minor league players regarding the facilities, amenities, and playing conditions in Sacramento,” a league spokesperson said Monday (h/t The Athletic’s Evan Drellich).

“Based on feedback from players, as well as guidance from MLB’s long-time field expert, MLB, the A’s and Sutter Health Park have decided to maintain a natural grass field. Our shared, primary concern is ensuring the best and safest playing surface for the A’s, [Sacramento] River Cats, and visiting players.”

The A’s and River Cats initially expected otherwise.

MLB originally intended to implement a hydrated synthetic surface to prevent the two teams from tearing up a grass field due to constant use. But a turf field would reach dangerously high temperatures during heat waves, and A’s players and marquee agents -- such as Lawrence Butler and Scott Boras -- have expressed displeasure about the idea.

“In light of the players’ clear preference for natural grass, and after weighing with the MLBPA the potential risks and benefits of maintaining natural grass versus replacing the playing surface with synthetic turf, all the parties are aligned in moving forward with a natural grass field for Opening Day 2025,” the MLB spokesperson added.

The A’s and River Cats are expected to play most games at night to circumvent the West Sacramento heat.

Still, Sutter Health Park isn’t quite ready for the big leagues. Drellich mentioned that the 14,000-seat stadium will undergo renovations that include improved dugouts and bullpens, a new batter’s eye and a new home clubhouse.

It has been quite the Northern California journey for the A’s, and they still have a long way to go before reaching their end goal of Las Vegas. At least they will be playing on grass.