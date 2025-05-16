The Athletics didn't have much to smile about in their 19-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

But Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda gave his teammates something to be excited about in the bottom of the eighth.

Called on to pitch for the third time this season, Pereda amazingly struck out Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani on an 89 mph fastball.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Don't worry about the score: Jhonny Pereda, a position player, just struck out Shohei Ohtani 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tw88Ig524t — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 16, 2025

Pereda allowed four hits, three earned runs and one walk in one inning pitched, but the strikeout of Ohtani outweighs all of that.

"I know it's something he'll remember for the rest of his career, for sure," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after the game.

Long before Pereda struck out the reigning NL MVP, the Athletics jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Shea Langeliers RBI double in the first inning.

But the Dodgers pummeled Athletics starter Osvaldo Bido and reliever Jason Alexander, tagging the duo for 15 earned runs in the first four innings.

While Ohtani struck out in his final at-bat, he stole the show earlier in the game, crushing two homers and driving in six runs on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani and the Dodgers won the war, but Pereda won the battle, and the Athletics catcher never will forget the moment.