Manfred claims Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark is ‘on time' for 2028

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday provided updates on the Athletics’ scheduled relocation to Las Vegas.

“I don’t think the timeline has changed,” Manfred told reporters in Phoenix (h/t the Associated Press’ David Brandt). “I believe we’re going to be on time to go in 2028.”

The Athletics have scheduled to move into a stadium on Sin City’s strip in 2028 after agreeing on April 4 to spend the 2025-27 MLB seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Manfred is confident the plan will hold up, though it remains unknown when shovels will hit the Las Vegas dirt.

The commissioner also has much faith in the Athletics’ current home. Manfred recently visited Sutter Health Park, also home to the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, and liked what he saw.

“It was a really positive day,” Manfred said. “I’m glad I took the time to do it before Opening Day. That was my plan originally. I think the level of excitement in the community is really palpable.”

Numerous Athletics stars such as Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler have embraced the odd circumstances and are excited to play in West Sacramento.

The Athletics, on the field, should improve upon their 69-93 record from 2024 after having an unusually busy offseason and extending manager Mark Kotsay through at least 2028. And when considering the natural spectacle that comes with the fact that this will be the first time in 57 years the Oakland Coliseum isn’t the Athletics’ home, it’s clear the Green and Gold will be an enticing watch over the next 162 games.

At least, Manfred believes that to be the case.

“At the risk of jinxing myself, we do have great [attendance] expectations for 2025,” Manfred said of MLB at large. “Over the last couple of years, we feel like we’ve made great improvements with respect to the game on the field. We have a great generation of really talented players who are playing a game that’s crisp, athletic and action-packed.”

The Athletics begin their 2025 MLB season with a four-game series against the Mariners on March 27 in Seattle and host the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series at Sutter Health Park starting March 31.

Manfred, like everyone else, will be interested in seeing how the Athletics' future unfolds.