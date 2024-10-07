Report: A's likely to sign young Japanese two-way star Morii

It appears the Athletics are poised to make a splash in the international free-agent market.

Shotaro Morii, a 17-year-old Japanese high school star is likely to sign with the A's as an international free agent, Yahoo Japan reported Monday.

The article, translated from Japanese to English reads:

"On the 7th, it was learned from an interview with a related person that Shotaro Morii (17 years old, third year student at Toho High School in Tokyo), an infielder who is attracting attention as a talented pitcher and batter, is likely to join the Athletics of Major League Baseball (MLB).

"The Athletics have ample funds from the "international pool" necessary to acquire foreign players, and are thought to be in the lead in negotiations. More than seven MLB teams were involved in the bidding war for him, but the prestigious Cardinals, who had been trying to acquire him, withdrew due to various circumstances, and the situation is in the Athletics' favor."

As the article states, Morii a talented two-way player, has received interest from other MLB teams and while it's unclear if his decision is finalized, the A's at least are well positioned to sign the high school Junior.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound shortstop/right-handed pitcher out of Tokyo hit 45 home runs across three high schools seasons and deploys a four-pitch mix (fastball, curveball, slider, fork) with a fastball that tops out at 92 mph.

🇯🇵Introducing ‘25 Shotaro Morii (@ShotaroMorii). Interested in playing college baseball in America.



A 6-1, 181-pound SS/RHP out of Tokyo, Japan. Two-way prospect up to 92 MPH on the bump. Good range at short and a polished left-handed swing.



FB: 90-92

CB: 73-74

SL: 76-78

Fork:… pic.twitter.com/z7dfDz1yAA — Five Tool Baseball (@FiveTool) January 9, 2024

Some game clips sent to me of 2025 SS/RHP Shotaro Morii (@ShotaroMorii) of TOHO Junior and Senior High School in Tokyo, Japan before getting to see him in person.



Two base knocks and a couple throws off the mound in between innings from Fall 2023. pic.twitter.com/fE7Y5SDyQ2 — Jeffrey Kahn (@jkahn_5) January 8, 2024

Shotaro Morii is one of the top high school prospects in Japan 🇯🇵



He reportedly has offers from 4 different MLB clubs already



🎥: @jkahn_5 pic.twitter.com/uAVJhbMdkx https://t.co/ECMqIJgNlI — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) September 20, 2024

Morii reportedly has expressed interest in playing college ball in America and according to Five Tool Baseball's Jeffrey Kahn's scouting report, Morii is a "no-brainer" Division 1-caliber player.

It's unclear exactly where the A's stand in negotiations with the talented young Japanese star but if they were to sign him it certainly could provide a boost to their international prospect pool.