Report: Police investigation into Rendon-A's fan incident closed

The Oakland Police Department's investigation into an incident between an Athletics fan and Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been closed, TMZ Sports reported Friday.

A victim never came forward, leading to the closure of the investigation, Oakland police told TMZ. If a victim were to come forward at a later date, the case could be reopened.

The altercation occurred following the March 31 season-opener between the A's and Angels at the Oakland Coliseum.

As Rendon was walking from the visitors dugout to the clubhouse, he exchanged words with a fan, grabbed him by his sweater and took a swipe at the spectator.

MLB conducted its own investigation in April and initially suspended Rendon for five games before it was reduced to four games upon appeal.

Rendon spoke to reporters when MLB concluded its investigation, acknowledging that he made a mistake and admitting that he apologized to the fan.

The Angels won't return to Oakland until Sept. 1-3, because of MLB's new balanced schedule that reduces intradivision games. The A's have won two of the seven matchups so far this season.