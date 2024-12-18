Report: Phillies sought Athletics' Miller in potential Bohm trade

The Athletics continue to be aggressive in search of roster upgrades.

After signing free-agent pitcher Luis Severino to a franchise-record three-year, $67 million contract, the Athletics inquired about a trade for Phillies All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm before talks ended after Philadelphia asked for Athletics star closer Mason Miller in return, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported in a column on Monday, citing an Athletics source.

Bohm, who batted .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs and 97 RBI in 606 plate appearances during the 2024 MLB season, would have provided the Athletics an immediate boost to the middle of their order.

However, it appears Miller, the Athletics' All-Star closer and one of the most electric pitchers in baseball, was too steep of a price in any potential trade for Bohm.

The 26-year-old closer recorded 28 saves and posted a 2.49 ERA with 104 strikeouts and 21 walks in 65 innings pitched last season while breaking the franchise's rookie save record.

The Athletics clearly value Miller as a foundational piece to their rebuild, and even in a potential trade for another cornerstone player, reportedly weren't keen on moving the exciting, young flamethrower.