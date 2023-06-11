Report: ‘At least' one amendment likely for A's stadium bill

It's no secret that the Nevada legislature has plenty of problems with the Athletics' proposed stadium bill, now known as Senate Bill 1, which would provide up to $380 million in public funding for a new MLB ballpark along the Las Vegas Strip.

And when lawmakers reconvene in a special session at 9 a.m. Monday for another presentation on the legislation, it reportedly will look a bit different.

KTNV-TV in Las Vegas reported Friday, citing sources, that it's likely at least one amendment to SB 1 will be presented. The latest version of the bill must first pass the Senate, where Democrats hold a 13-8 majority, before moving on to the Assembly. If approved, the A's still would need approval from MLB to make the move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Lawmakers have heard two presentations on the A's public funding package so far -- once during a Memorial Day regular-session hearing, and a second time during a controversial special session called by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and held Wednesday. They have yet to vote on the bill, formerly known as SB 509.

There was no movement Thursday on the bill as the Senate worked to make amendments requested by Senate Democrats, The Nevada Independent's Sean Golonka reported.

Per Golonka, Democrats in Wednesday's hearing requested changes such as "putting more teeth into the community benefits agreement requirements in law."

RELATED: Where A's ballpark bill stands after one day of special session

It's clear lawmakers desire a funding package that doesn't only benefit the A's, but the Nevada public at large.

But even though the state's residents overwhelmingly oppose SB 1, enough well-placed amendments that are pleasing to Democrats might just push the bill through come Monday.