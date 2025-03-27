Roughly six weeks ago, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay proudly admitted that there lies a “higher level of expectation” for his organization and its 2025 MLB season. Only hours remain before Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, and it’s clear the fourth-year skipper was right.

The Athletics have momentum entering the newest 162-game slate. Despite finishing 2024 with a 69-93 record, the Green and Gold finished a promising 39-37 over their final 76 games, and their eventful offseason matched the franchise’s upbeat, youthful on-field energy.

Money was spent. Cores remained intact. Veterans and prospects are eager to compete. Here are five on-field storylines to follow during the Athletics’ 2025 season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Big Names Worth The Bigger Checks?

General manager David Forst entered the offseason expecting the Athletics to be “active” in MLB free agency and “increase” payroll; both ideas came to fruition.

The Athletics made waves throughout the league in December by signing right-handed ace Luis Severino to a franchise-record three-year free-agent contract worth up to $67 million. The franchise followed the blockbuster move by retaining its core, signing All-Star designated hitter Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60 million contract extension, rising-star outfielder Lawrence Butler to a seven-year, $65 million contract extension and Kotsay to a three-year contract extension worth an undisclosed amount.

Numerous under-the-radar moves were made to address areas of need, too. The Athletics traded for veteran left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and his $10.5 million salary to round out their rotation; signed right-handed reliever José Leclerc to a one-year, $10 million contract to likely be All-Star closer Mason Miller’s set-up man; and signed third baseman Gio Urshela to a one-year, $2.5 million free-agent contract to stabilize the hot corner.

The Athletics committed more money than usual to more players than usual. While a risky process, all will be well if the Green and Gold collectively play as expected.

A Strong Start Can Go A Long Way

The Athletics need to start hot.

They haven’t finished above .500 over the first 10 games of a regular season since the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign, when they began 6-4. The Athletics’ last playoff appearance coincidentally was that year.

The opening 10-game stretch has indicated how successful the Athletics will be.

In 2024, for example, the Athletics started about as unfavorably as any team could before missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. At their old Oakland Coliseum stomping grounds, the Athletics won just one of their first four games against first-year manager Stephen Vogt and the Cleveland Guardians, ultimately being outscored 29-11 over the four-game series. The Athletics would drop their next four and fall to 1-7, being outscored 49-19 on the season through eight games.

Kotsay and his team often recall their strong second-half performance from 2024 and use the memory as fuel for what is possible. But despite their momentous offseason, the Athletics will struggle to reach the postseason any year they dig themselves a deep hole early in the first half.

Youth Movement Persists

The Athletics’ roster had an average age of 26.8 last season, and it’ll be carrying -- and considering -- a similar number of youngsters in 2025.

On their first Opening Day, top prospect and shortstop Jacob Wilson is just 22, No. 7 overall prospect and infielder Max Muncy is 22, fifth starting pitcher Joey Estes is 23 and first baseman Tyler Soderstrom is 23. Butler still is 24, and don’t forget the injured Athletics players, as second baseman Zack Gelof and pitcher Luis Medina are 25.

No. 2 overall prospect and first baseman Nick Kurtz, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Athletics in the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft, also is expected to see the majors at some point in 2025. He's just 22. Other Athletics players, such as relievers Noah Murdock and Miller, are just 26.

While additions such as Severino, Urshela and Leclerc are north of 30, it’s clear the franchise remains very youth-oriented.

Whose Time To Shine?

The Athletics have had an underrated player emerge into a star over the past few seasons. Who will be next?

In 2023, Rooker transformed from a down-on-his-luck outfielder to an MLB All-Star after slashing .246/.329/.488 with 114 hits, 69 RBI and 30 home runs, and has since been paid a massive sum correlative with his impact.

Butler followed suit in 2024 and earned his expensive payday after slashing 291/.330/.565 with 89 hits, 50 RBI and 20 home runs over the Athletics’ final 84 games of the 2024 season. Miller, too, made himself a household name as an All-Star and rookie closer after posting a 2.49 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 65 innings in 55 games, embarrassing opposing batters with his four-seam fastball that casually surpasses 103 miles per hour.

Kotsay emphasized that one of his favorite aspects of his new-look roster is, in a good way, the lack of opportunities available; in other words, Kotsay doesn’t believe external struggling players can view the Athletics as a haven, as the franchise is trying to win now and has faith in its current roster.

So, who will be the next up-and-comer to break out with the Green and Gold? From Wilson to Estes, there are plenty of competitive candidates.

Another Leap In The Win Column?

The Athletics made a 19-game jump in the win column in 2024 and can do something similar in 2025.

They finished 69-93 in 2024 and a duplicate rise would put them at 88-74 and into serious AL playoff contention; for what it’s worth, history supports the plausibility.

In 2018, the Athletics improved to 97-65 after finishing 75-87 in 2017. In 2012, they finished 94-68 after a 74-88 ending in 2011. In 1999, they finished 87-75 after a subpar 74-88 in 1998.

You get the point.

Or, you can even look at the 1980 season -- the legendary and late Rickey Henderson’s first entire campaign -- and how the Athletics jumped to a relatively strong 83-79 after a 54-108 finish in 1979.

The Athletics seemingly are serious about winning before moving to Las Vegas. As history proves, the franchise can be in for another big-time jump and compete for more than pride.