Oakland one of five U.S. cities to reach remarkable championship feat

With the Athletics' departure from Oakland, the East Bay city that once boasted three successful sports franchises now is left without a major pro sports team.

But it wasn't always like that.

In fact, not only did the Golden State Warriors, Las Vegas Raiders and A's once call Oakland home, but they each prospered in the 510. And as the Associated Press' Josh Dubow pointed out, Oakland is one of just five U.S. cities whose teams won at least two World Series, at least two Super Bowls and at least two NBA Finals.

Only cities whose teams won 2+ World Series, 2+ Super Bowls and 2+ NBA Finals:

Oakland

Boston

New York

Los Angeles

Miami — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 28, 2024

The Warriors played in Oakland for nearly five decades from 1971 to 2019. They won their first NBA title on the West Coast in 1975 and their next 40 seasons later in 2015. They then went back to back and won championships in both 2017 and 2018.

The Raiders' first Oakland era began in 1960 and ended in 1981 when the team relocated to Los Angeles. They won Super Bowl XI in 1976 and Super Bowl XV in 1980.

In 1995, the Raiders moved back to the Bay where they played until 2019, before relocating to their current home, Las Vegas.

Having begun in Philadelphia before moving to Kansas City, Oakland became home for the Athletics in 1968. The "Swingin' A's" won three consecutive World Series titles in 1972, 1973 and 1974 and a fourth in 1989.

While there might be plenty said about the City of Oakland and its sports teams, history doesn't lie. The city has been home to some of the most successful sports teams in the world.

