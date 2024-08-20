A's first-round pick Kurtz earns swift promotion to Double-A

The Athletics already are promoting their first-round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft.

Oakland is moving first baseman Nick Kurtz, the No. 4 overall selection, to Double-A Midland after he dominated with Low-A Stockton, A’s general manager David Forst said Monday (h/t MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos).

Kurtz played just seven games with the Stockton Ports after being drafted on July 14.

The Wake Forest product impressively -- and quickly -- collected 10 hits and 12 RBI in just 25 at-bats, with 10 walks to seven strikeouts. Kurtz slashed .400/.571/.960 with four home runs and two doubles.

"And that's why you may want to pitch around him right now."@Athletics' No. 4 overall pick Nick Kurtz DEMOLISHES his fourth homer for the Single-A @stocktonports, upping his slash line to .450/.593/1.100. pic.twitter.com/PGofqHHUzt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 18, 2024

The game simply wasn’t hard enough for the 21-year-old.

“First of all, it's where the opening was at first base,” Forst told Chris Townsend on "A’s Cast" about Kurtz’s promotion Monday. “Midland is two games up with four weeks to play. They're in a playoff race. It's a good place to be. It just made sense. He was effectively cosplaying Matt Olson in A-ball.

“It just wasn't great for his development. So, we wanted to challenge him. Double-A has a little more left in their season than [High-A] Lansing does. Plus, they've got a chance at a playoff spot. He could potentially play another five weeks there. So, it just made sense on a lot of levels."

Forst believes Kurtz can garner more experience at a level of competition worth his while in Midland.

Kurtz slashed .333/.510./725 over three seasons at Wake Forest, ending with 189 career hits and 61 homers.

If he mirrors Olson, a two-time MLB All-Star who spent six years of his ongoing nine-year career with Oakland, then the A’s have another face of the franchise working up the ranks.

Kurtz can make his big-league debut soon, as he now is a call away from the majors.

Oakland recently summoned its No. 1 overall prospect, Jacob Wilson, for a short stint with the A’s in July after he played just 72 total minor-league games.

Kurtz possibly can earn similar treatment if he keeps the ball rolling.