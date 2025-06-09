A's reinstate Kurtz from IL, activate Wynns before series vs. Angels

The Athletics' top prospect is reentering the fray.

The team announced on Monday that first baseman Nick Kurtz has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after joining it on May 27, retroactive to May 25, with a strained left hip flexor. He is back in manager Mark Kotsay’s starting lineup ahead of the A’s three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Catcher Austin Wynns was added to the active roster on Monday, too, while infielder Logan Davidson and catcher Jhonny Pereda were optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kurtz, whom the A’s selected No. 4 overall from Wake Forest in the 2024 MLB Draft, slashed .245/.315/.447 with 23 hits, 15 RBI and five home runs in just 28 games after he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on April 23. The impressive start to Kurtz’s big-league career still has him tied for ninth among rookies in home runs and 13th in RBI. Notably, the 22-year-old had seven hits over his last five games before suffering a strained left hip flexor.

The A’s acquired Wynns, 34 and a seven-year MLB veteran, from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, hopefully to establish security behind starting catcher Shea Langeliers, who joined the 10-day IL on Friday with a strained left oblique. Wynns was on Cincinnati’s Opening Day roster and comes to California having slashed .400/.442/.700 with 16 hits, 11 RBI and three homers over 40 at-bats this season. He was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday.

Davidson, the A’s No. 30 overall prospect, was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 23 and was sent back after hitting 3-for-20 with 12 strikeouts over the first nine big-league games of his young career.

Pereda was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas for his second A’s stint of the 2025 MLB season on Friday and was sent back after starting and hitting 1-for-4 in the Green and Gold’s 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.