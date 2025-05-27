Athletics place Kurtz on 10-day IL, acquire veteran lefty from Red Sox

The Athletics, yet again, made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros at Dalkin Park.

The Green and Gold placed first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hip flexor and selected outfielder Drew Avans from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kurtz, who made his big league debut April 24, just nine months after the A's selected him No. 4 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, has slashed .245/.315/.762 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 94 plate appearances.

Avans, meanwhile, was batting .328/.444/.858 with four home runs and 34 RBI in 189 plate appearances in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the A’s acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.

Newcomb returns to the A’s after spending parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the club. The 32-year-old, however, only tossed 25 innings for the two seasons due to knee injuries.

Newcomb tallied a 3.95 ERA this year with the Red Sox, tallying 41 strikeouts and 17 walks in 41 innings pitched across 12 appearances, five of which were starts.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated left-handed Matt Krook and right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick for assignment.

Meanwhile, Seth Brown cleared waivers and the A’s outrighted the outfielder/ first baseman to Las Vegas. Brown was hitting just .212 in his seventh year with the Green and Gold.

As it stands, the Athletics are last in the AL West, losing nine of their last 10 games.

It remains to be seen exactly how long Kurtz will be out, but manager Mark Kotsay and Co. will hope a second round of roster moves in a week’s time will inject some much-needed life into the team.