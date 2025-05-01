Trending
Report: Athletics call up top pitching prospect Gunnar Hoglund

By Tristi Rodriguez

Gunnar Hoglund can nearly smell his MLB debut.

The Athletics are calling up their No. 14 prospect for his big league debut, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources.

Hoglund was drafted in the first round twice and now will provide pitching support to the Athletics, who are 16-15 and in the mix of a tight AL West about one month into the 2025 MLB season.

The 25-year-old was the No. 19 overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. He landed with the Athletics in the trade that sent Matt Chapman to Toronto. Hoglund will make his MLB debut in the Athletics' series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday at loanDepot Park, per MLB.com's Martín Gallegos.

Through six starts with Triple-A Las Vegas, Hoglund has posted a 2.43 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings.

He has overcome injuries, including a lengthy rehab from Tommy John surgery, but has flashed his sky-high potential when healthy.

