Report: Athletics call up top pitching prospect Gunnar Hoglund

Gunnar Hoglund can nearly smell his MLB debut.

The Athletics are calling up their No. 14 prospect for his big league debut, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources.

The A's are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Gunnar Hoglund, sources tell ESPN. Twice a first-round pick, Hoglund is now the team's No. 2 prospect, per @kileymcd, and joins an A's squad that is 16-15 and more than holding its own in the wide-open American League West. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 1, 2025

Hoglund was drafted in the first round twice and now will provide pitching support to the Athletics, who are 16-15 and in the mix of a tight AL West about one month into the 2025 MLB season.

The 25-year-old was the No. 19 overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. He landed with the Athletics in the trade that sent Matt Chapman to Toronto. Hoglund will make his MLB debut in the Athletics' series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday at loanDepot Park, per MLB.com's Martín Gallegos.

Gunnar Hoglund will start tomorrow’s series opener for the A’s in Miami for his Major League debut. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 1, 2025

Through six starts with Triple-A Las Vegas, Hoglund has posted a 2.43 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings.

He has overcome injuries, including a lengthy rehab from Tommy John surgery, but has flashed his sky-high potential when healthy.