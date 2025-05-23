Report: Athletics call up top prospect Clarke amid nine-game skid

The Athletics are pulling all the tricks out of the bag in an effort to end their nine-game losing streak.

The A's are calling up top prospect Denzel Clarke from Triple-A Las Vegas, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday night, citing sources.

Clarke, who just turned 25, is hitting .286/.436/.419 through 31 games with Las Vegas.

Passan added that "more moves could be coming" from the Athletics, who just suffered consecutive sweeps by the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, and fell to 22-29 on the season.

Clarke, listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, already is viewed by the Athletics as a Gold Glove-caliber defender in centerfield (h/t MLB.com's Martin Gallegos).

“From a defensive standpoint in center, he’s probably one of the better ones we have in the organization,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said of Clarke back in March. “He’s super talented out there.”

The Athletics now hope Clarke's energetic spirit and crafty play both at the plate and on the field can help them turn things around.