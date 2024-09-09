Miller named A's, AL West Roberto Clemente Award nominee 

Mason Miller’s impact this season has gone beyond the mound – and the Athletics’ closer is getting recognized for it.

On Monday, Major League Baseball named Miller as one of the AL West nominees for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award.

Here are your 2024 Roberto Clemente Award Nominees from the AL West! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8nP6BQMRHY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 9, 2024

The award is one of the most prestigious in baseball, and each organization selects a player to be nominated for the honor.

It is handed to a player who represents the sport and Clemente himself on and off the field through character, community presence and philanthropic efforts.

Clemente, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for his entire career, was the first Latin American player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He died in December 1972 in a plane crash while attempting to supply aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Before becoming an elite closer, Miller was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during his sophomore and junior seasons in college.

And after turning the diagnosis into a success on the hill, the 25-year-old flamethrower has remained committed to being an advocate off the field for individuals also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

While on the field, Miller has put the league on notice, earning his first All-Star selection, where he struck out Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani.

In 46 appearances this season, Miller has posted a 2.43 ERA with 23 saves and leads all league relievers with 91 strikeouts.