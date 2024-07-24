Why A's closer Miller prefers bullpen over starter role

Programming note: Catch Brodie Brazil's full interview with Mason Miller on "All A's" at 5:30 p.m. PT Saturday before "A's Pregame Live" and immediately following postgame.

During his rookie 2023 MLB season, Athletics pitcher Mason Miller began as a starter before an elbow injury sidelined him.

He returned in September as a reliever, and he has remained in the bullpen since. After getting a full MLB offseason under his belt and some more recovery time, Miller has become one of the league's top closers in 2024.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In an interview with NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil for the latest "All A's," Miller detailed his transition from the rotation to the bullpen, and why it's the best role for both himself and the A's as a team.

For one, by throwing fewer pitches than starters, relievers put less stress on their arms. That's particularly important for Miller, a very hard thrower who "dodged a bullet" by avoiding Tommy John surgery last season.

Oakland also is thinner in the bullpen, as Miller acknowledged, so the addition of another high-leverage arm on its back end didn't hurt.

"I felt like that was going to be not only the best place for me health-wise, but the way I could help this team the most," Miller said.

Still, Miller had to earn that ninth-inning spot heading into his second season, but it didn't take long for "The Reaper" to lock it down.

"To be able to come into spring and pitch myself into that role confirmed those thoughts that I'm sure a lot of people were having about my stuff and how it would translate," Miller said. "[That] was really good, not only for me, but for everyone around me."

Miller isn't the first A's pitcher to come up as a starter before finding success as a closer -- ever heard of Dennis Eckersley? Eckersley himself has admitted to the difficulty of the mental side of that all-important job.

"It's not so much how much you pitch. It's mentally keeping it together"



Dennis Eckersley reflects on his role as a closer with @DALLASBRADEN209 pic.twitter.com/zvK5IK2A1Q — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 7, 2024

But in addition to his stuff being closer-caliber, Miller clearly is in a good place regarding the cerebral aspect of the role.

"Every athlete has some sense of nerves," Miller explained about how he feels entering in a save situation. "Those are the moments you want to be in. It almost gets you excited, a little bit of nerves. ... For me, it's just playing into those nerves and letting those drive you, too."

Now, after an All-Star first half capped off by a stellar Midsummer Classic performance, Miller will look to continue saving games for the rest of 2024 -- and perhaps beyond.