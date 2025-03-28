Severino shows he's worth every penny in dominant Athletics debut

Up until the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, Luis Severino was cruising through his Athletics debut against the Seattle Mariners.

The team's prized offseason acquisition had struck out five through five scoreless innings -- but now, a walk and a single placed runners on first and second base with one out. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay made eye contact with Severino from the visiting dugout, but both knew the right-hander wasn't going anywhere.

Kotsay's confidence in Severino paid off, and he looked every bit worth his three-year, $67 million contract -- an Athletics franchise record -- as he hurled a sweeper past a frozen Rowdy Tellez to get out of the jam, showing plenty of emotion as he walked off the mound.

Severino was FIRED UP 😤 pic.twitter.com/831g7XkPkM — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 28, 2025

The Athletics ended up losing 4-2 on Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season, but Severino had to feel good about his performance. His night ended with the Athletics leading 1-0 after the sixth, having struck out six with four walks, three hits and no runs on 99 pitches.

It was a debut to remember with his new team despite the final result -- and the last strikeout showed the Athletics just what he can do for them.

"I saw [Kotsay] was looking at me, and he [asked] me if I was good, and I told him, ‘I got this,’" Severino told reporters after the loss. "I knew I had enough in my pocket that I can reach [in] to throw a little harder, throw some nasty pitches. We looked at a lot of good pitches, and we threw a nasty sweeper at the end. ...

"Just for me, [Tellez] was my last hitter in my head, so I was like, 'I’m going to throw everything I got, my nastiest stuff.' Like I said before, I had the opportunity to reach back and get more velocity, so I went into that at-bat to throw the nastiest stuff that I got."

Severino wasn't letting Kotsay take him out in the sixth pic.twitter.com/S0TDTqr2Oj — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 28, 2025

The Athletics gave Severino one run of support while he was on the mound, by way of first baseman Tyler Soderstrom's booming home run to center field in the fifth inning.

The season's first Athletics homer is a SoderBOMB 💣 pic.twitter.com/ibsX9dAfD1 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 28, 2025

When Tyler Ferguson replaced Severino on the hill in the bottom of the seventh, the Mariners were able to get on the board after a pair of walks set up Victor Robles' sacrifice fly. But the 1-1 tie didn't last long as Soderstrom hit another homer in the top of the eighth -- this one an impressive line drive over the right field wall.

TYLER SODERSTROM GOES YARD AGAIN 💥 pic.twitter.com/EC7AmZcPQ9 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 28, 2025

With the blast, Soderstrom became just the third player in Athletics franchise history with a multi-homer game on Opening Day, joining Khris Davis (2017) and Jason Giambi (2000), per Sarah Langs.

Severino appreciated Soderstrom's efforts, calling the 23-year-old's night at the plate "unbelievable."

"So happy for him," Severino said. "I mean, you don’t see guys like that. He seems so comfortable at the plate right now. Hopefully he can continue doing that."

Both standout performances by the new Athletics teammates weren't enough, however; José Leclerc relieved Ferguson in the bottom of the eighth and surrendered two home runs that put the Mariners on top for good. Seattle third baseman Jorge Polanco celebrated his go-ahead, two-run shot with a bat spike that showed the emotions of the moment.

The last time Severino pitched, it was in the New York Mets' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS. He felt just as much energy on the mound in Seattle on Thursday night, and he exuded plenty of spirit for the Athletics in return.

"The last game I threw was in the playoffs, and first game [of the season], it was like a playoff atmosphere," Severino said. "I was excited to be out there, to compete for this team, and I went out there to do my best."

It certainly wasn't the Opening Day the Athletics had hoped for. But with one game of a marathon season officially under their belts, their new ace should be a bright spot moving forward.