A's phenom Butler shares how ‘emotion' sparked his home-run yell

Lawrence Butler made Athletics history during a dominant Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the A's brutal 10-9 walk-off loss, the 24-year-old hit three home runs in a single game for the second time this season (also on July 14 against Philadelphia Phillies) and etched his name alongside Gerónimo Berroa (1996) as the only two players to do so in franchise history.

Butler, who currently is on a half-season-long tear, let out an iconic roar after his historic third homer in a tense ninth inning.

“Ahh! Let’s f-----g go,” Butler can be heard yelling on NBC Sports California’s broadcast.

Law Dawg’s third home run of the game was ELECTRIC ⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/1J0xV0Pfif — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 29, 2024

Many players have their signature celebrations for when the time arises. Butler, however, simply was living in the moment.

“To be honest -- because I was leading off the next inning -- I was in the outfield kind of practicing what I would do if I hit one deep,” Butler told MLB Network’s “Off Base” crew on Friday. “But I didn’t do anything that I practiced, I kind of just let the emotion take over.

“I just let out a scream. It was a big moment in the game, top of the ninth, down one [and] they [had] just taken the lead. I just let the emotion take over, and I let out a scream. It was pretty cool, though.”

"I was feeling it that day... it was nasty, it was an electric play."



Lawrence Butler had his second 3-HR game of the season yesterday 🤯#MLBNOffBase | @Athletics pic.twitter.com/PCQiXmYLxE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 30, 2024

The clutch homer encapsulated Butler’s rise atop MLB’s best.

Over his last 50 games, Butler has held a .313 average with 56 hits, 43 RBI, 17 home runs and 10 doubles. He has collected 121 total bases during that span.

Butler struggled to find consistent playing time and success at the plate earlier in his A’s career, but his hard work has been paying off and his game is becoming a fixture in weekly baseball highlights reels.

Still, Butler's approach in the batter’s box hasn't changed much nor has his general approach.

“I don’t really look at launch angle or stuff like that too much,” Butler told the "Off Base" crew. “I really just try to hit the ball hard, consistently hitting the ball hard -- ground ball, line drive, fly ball. If you hit the ball hard, you give yourself the best chance of getting a hit.”

Butler has joined Oakland closer Mason Miller as one of the organization’s most-prized, young possessions moving forward.

Regardless of his or the A’s future, Butler’s roaring home run will be remembered for its electricity, history and timeliness.