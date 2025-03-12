Butler manifests playing in 2025 All-Star Game in hometown Atlanta

Every baseball player dreams of someday being an MLB All-Star, but making the team in 2025 would be extra special to Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler for other reasons.

Butler, who grew up in Atlanta, is further motivated to make an appearance in his hometown when the annual showcase is played at Truist Park, home of the Braves. To help fuel his manifestation, the 24-year-old set a reminder on his phone that pops up on his lock screen every day at 1 p.m. PT.

"It says, 'ASG ATL, 2025, no matter what. Exclamation mark. Demon mad face.' For manifestation," Butler said during a recent sit-down interview with MLB.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Atlanta native Lawrence Butler is manifesting making the mid-summer classic in his hometown ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IeftKM2HtV — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2025

Everyone needs a little push sometimes, and that's why Butler set that reminder.

"If I ever feel like I don't want to do something," Butler explained, "I look at that and be like, 'You got to go, so go do it.' "

Becoming a first-time All-Star would add to an already life-changing year for Butler, who signed a seven-year contract extension with the Athletics worth a reported $65.5 million.

This comes after a breakout 2024 campaign in which he finished with a .262 average, 22 home runs and 18 stolen bases over the Athletics' final 84 games of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 18.

Playing in the All-Star Game in his hometown would be the cherry on top.

"That's just one I really want. I really want to be there for that one," Butler said. "That'll be my first time playing in Atlanta. So, the All-Star Game would be crazy. That'd be dope."

Manifestation often works wonders, and we'll have to wait and see how it shapes out for the extra incentivized Butler this season.