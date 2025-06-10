A's to hold Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking event on June 23

The Athletics are breaking ground on their proposed Las Vegas ballpark.

The A's announced Tuesday they will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for their Las Vegas ballpark on June 23 at 8 a.m. PT at the former Tropicana site where the venue will be located.

Attendees, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will include A’s owners and executives, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, members of the state legislature and members of the Clark County Commission.

Early construction for the stadium already began in late April, as crews drilled holes on the portion of the 35-acre lot where the ballpark will sit.

The A's aim to finish construction and open the doors to their new stadium for the start of the 2028 season, which MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reaffirmed in February.

“I don’t think the timeline has changed,” Manfred told reporters Feb. 18 in Phoenix (h/t the Associated Press’ David Brandt). “I believe we’re going to be on time to go in 2028.”