What we learned as Athletics rocked by Cubs in Sacramento home opener

BOX SCORE

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Athletics’ historic first home game on Monday night at Sutter Health Park didn't go according to plan as they lost 18-3 to the Chicago Cubs. The Green and Gold offered winks of promise early in front of a vociferous, sell-out crowd, but ultimately they couldn’t overcome Chicago’s 21 hits.

Athletics righty Joey Estes allowed four runs in the first inning during his first start of the 2025 MLB season, and ultimately exited after four innings having allowed six runs, three home runs, nine hits and four walks while striking out two. Cubs righty Ben Brown did his job over five frames and allowed three runs with five punch-outs on 75 pitches. Oh, and Carson Kelly was the first Cub to hit for the cycle since 1993, which encapsulated the night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Back-to-back homers...



FILE UNDER THINGS WE LOVE TO C. 😏 pic.twitter.com/mzCx9Hs1fw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 1, 2025

There was plenty of enthusiasm, curiosity and baseballs in the air throughout the inaugural West Sacramento matchup. However, the Athletics' on-field results – especially in the top half of the lineup – didn’t match the energy.

Here are three takeaways from the Green and Gold’s home-opening loss on their new turf of the next three years.

New Digs

Many had anticipated seeing how the Athletics (2-3) – and MLB – would fit into a minor-league stadium after the Green and Gold announced on April 4 that they’d spend the 2025 through 2028 seasons at Sutter Health Park. Well, the new diamond definitely played a factor on Day 1, just not in the Athletics' favor.

The Cubs (3-4) hit four home runs and finished with the aforementioned 21 hits. Kyle Tucker and Kelly had four while Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner finished with three.

The Athletics have scored roughly half of their runs on the long ball since the 2024 season. It wouldn’t be surprising if they’d soon return to form, or somewhat close, in a ballpark where a long ball requires a mere 330 feet in left, 403 in center and 325 in right.

First Bump on the Bump:

Estes, named the team's fifth starter by fourth-year Athletics manager Mark Kotsay on March 15, stained the rotation’s encouraging first stretch of the season.

The Athletics allowed just eight runs throughout their season-opening four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park behind, in order, a pair of six-inning shutouts from key free-agent acquisitions Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs; a five-inning, one-run outing from Osvaldo Bido and a scoreless 6 2/3 innings from JP Sears.

In other words, Estes’ outing stung after the Athletics’ first four starters had allowed a combined three runs over their first 23 2/3 innings.

The bullpen had a similarly enticing beginning, too, outside of set-up man José Leclerc offering two homers to lose on Opening Day, but it also struggled mightily Monday against the Cubs. Mitch Spence relieved Estes and allowed three hits and two runs over 2/3 of an inning. He was replaced by Noah Murdock, who proceeded to give up four hits, three walks and six runs.

No. 1 gets No. 1

Top Athletics prospect and starting shortstop Jacob Wilson hit the first Athletics homer at Sutter Health Park and the first of what should be many more for him during his inaugural 162-slate in the majors.

In the third inning, after watching Brown toss a 94-mph four-seam fastball for a ball, Wilson sent a perfectly centered knuckle curve 341 feet left, which marked the first of the Athletics’ three runs.

JACOB WILSON'S FIRST CAREER HOME RUN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KDTpZ0h0U7 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 1, 2025

The homer was the first of Wilson's MLB career; he hit seven overall with Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas during the 2024 season. He’s more of a contact hitter, but perhaps his 15-pound muscle gain this offseason means there are more home runs to come.