Estes cherished Los Angeles ‘homecoming' in A's loss to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels was the closest thing to a homecoming for Athletics starting pitcher Joey Estes.

The righty grew up in Palmdale, Calif. -- roughly 90 miles from Angel Stadium -- and attended Paraclete High School in nearby Lancaster.

Even though he was credited with the loss, Estes pitched well and discussed what playing at one of the MLB ballparks he frequented in his youth meant to him.

“Absolutely,” Estes said of Wednesday's homecoming game. “It is. I grew up coming here and Dodger Stadium the majority of the time. So, being able to just pitch here is -- it's a dream come true just [to] pitch in front of my whole family.



“And, yeah, it's an amazing feeling.”

Estes showed out for his family in attendance.

The 22-year-old maintained Oakland's 1-0 lead through 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight batters. Estes allowed just three hits and two earned runs before being pulled for right-handed reliever Austin Adams in the sixth.

The usually electric A’s bullpen -- and an odd play between Oakland rookies Kyle McCann and Armando Alvarez -- would spoil Estes’ return to Southern California, allowing five runs in the sixth inning which led to a fifth consecutive loss and a sweep in Anaheim.

However, Estes still had a great day.

“Probably close to, 20 [or] 25, somewhere around there,” Estes said about the number of family and friends who made the trip to Angel Stadium. “And that's not everyone [who was able to] make the drive, too.

“I have a big support system around, around my town. So it's nice to have my family out here.”

While Oakland is just a short flight away, Estes enjoyed toeing the rubber in Anaheim in front of his loved ones who helped him get there.

Estes now has had two promising outings in a row -- he allowed just two earned runs and five hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins on June 2 -- and is earning more of manager Mark Kotsay’s trust with each start.

The A’s offense failed to show the young pitcher the same support his family did on Wednesday, but Estes loved pitching at home.