Wilson praises Athletics' young core after walk-off vs. Rangers

The future looks promising for the Athletics – and Thursday night was a great reminder of that.

Looking for a series win, the Green and Gold beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on shortstop Jacob Wilson’s walk-off single at Sutter Health Park, showcasing the abilities of the club’s young core.

Wilson, who, ironically, registered his first major league walk-off against the Rangers during the 2024 MLB season, knows the Athletics, powered by homegrown bats like Lawrence Butler, Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom, have a bright outlook.

“We have a lot of great, young guys here,” Wilson told NBC Sports California’s Chris Townsend and Steve Sax on A’s Cast. “[The] couple first-round picks that we’ve had …

“I see [Nick] Kurtz come up here as quick as he did, and, obviously, [Tyler Soderstrom] doing what he’s doing this year. It’s pretty awesome to watch them do their thing.



“I’m excited that we’ll be able to play together for some time now.”

The Rangers hit three home runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead, but the Athletics, a day after Kurtz hit an RBI single in his first MLB at-bat, managed to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth after infielder Luis Urias’ single was mishandled by Leody Taveras in center.

Wilson’s clutchness took center stage, registering the Green and Gold’s first walk-off in West Sacramento.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Athletics with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has demonstrated his two-way abilities early on this season.

In 23 games with the Green and Gold this season, Wilson is batting .330/.314/.629 with 11 RBI in 97 plate appearances.

On a cold, cloudy evening in West Sacramento, Wilson was the face of a prolific win – and the ambassador of an up-and-coming Athletics roster packed with noteworthy homegrown talent.