Report: A's calling up top 2023 draft pick, No. 1 prospect Wilson

Athletics top shortstop prospect Jacob Wilson has conquered minor league baseball in a short span.

Now the 2023 first-round draft pick will try his hand at MLB.

The A's will call up Wilson, 22, to begin the second half of the 2024 season, MLB.com's Martin Gallegos reported Thursday, citing a source.

Taken with the No. 6 overall draft pick last summer, Wilson has rocketed through the A's minor league system.

After playing three games with the A's Rookie Level team to begin his professional career last year, Wilson was sent to High-A Lansing, where he hit .318.378/.455 in 23 games.

The A's challenged the Grand Canyon University product by starting him at Double-A Midland to begin the 2024 season. He needed just 22 games to show he was ready for more, as he hit .455/.473/.705 with 13 doubles, three homers and 19 RBI.

Wilson barely cooled off as he made the move to Triple-A Las Vegas. In 19 games with the Aviators, he hit .398/.444/.639 with eight doubles, four homers and 12 RBI.

In the end, it took Wilson only 72 minor-league games to earn his first MLB call-up.

Now the A's will see if that success can carry over the highest level.

If everything goes according to the A's plan, Wilson will form a cornerstone middle infield with second baseman Zack Gelof for the next few years.

Wilson and Gelof, along with fellow former top prospects Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler, could become the nucleus for the next great A's team.