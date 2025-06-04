Why Giants' Webb has been Wilson's toughest at-bat of rookie season

Star Athletics shortstop and AL Rookie of the Month for May, Jacob Wilson, has had a tremendous 2025 MLB season, batting .355 with 81 hits and 32 RBI over 58 games. However, there is one pitcher who has his number: Giants All-Star ace Logan Webb.

Wilson told reporters ahead of the A’s 10-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in West Sacramento that Webb, whom the rookie faced for the first time on May 16 in a 9-1 loss in San Francisco, posed the hardest matchup he has encountered thus far in his young career.

“I think the toughest at-bat probably was Logan Webb – my first at-bat of that series, being that I never faced him before and [he’s] obviously a bigger name,” Wilson said. “You’re going out there and facing their [Giants] ace, it was a tough at-bat, for sure. He has good stuff. Going out there, I think you just try to battle, hopefully stay confident and spoil the pitches that he throws.”

Quite the admirable admission.

Wilson carries the third-highest batting average behind New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (.387) and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (.369), but he admittedly had no luck in his lone meeting with Webb.

Webb collected the first out of that May 16 game against Wilson when eliciting a whiff after tossing four straight sinkers and an at-bat-ending sweeper. Webb got Wilson out two more times with groundouts, and the rookie ultimately finished the day 0-for-3.

As he detailed, Wilson has plenty of respect for Webb. But he also gave Webb’s catcher, Patrick Bailey, his flowers for helping the ace with his pitch framing.

“They have Patrick Bailey back there, too, who makes everything look like a strike as well,” Wilson said. “It’s kind of a dual-threat when you go up there. But you just got to go up there and go to battle.”

The A’s and Giants will meet again July 4-6 at Sutter Health Park in what should be a series fans can expect to see Wilson and Webb square off. Will Webb have the rookie’s number once again, or will Wilson make the right adjustments against the ace?