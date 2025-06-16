A's rookie Wilson leads AL shortstops in first All-Star voting return

Jacob Wilson’s incredible Athletics rookie campaign keeps getting better.

After taking home AL Rookie of the Month for May, the 23-year-old led AL shortstops with 562,696 All-Star votes after MLB released the first return on Monday afternoon.

A’s in MLB All-Star Game voting:

- Jacob Wilson 1st among AL shortstops

- Brent Rooker 7th among DHs

Wilson is followed by Bobby Witt Jr. (519,984), Jeremy Peña (341,515), Bo Bichette (316,538), Anthony Volpe (201,891), Zach Neto (190,527), Gunnar Henderson (157, 389), Trey Sweeney (150,787), J.P. Crawford (142,123) and Corey Seager (129,579).

Despite the A’s holding a 29-44 record, it’s unsurprising to see true baseball fans give Wilson his flowers during the 2025 MLB season.

Wilson has the game’s second-best batting average at .367, behind Aaron Judge’s .378, and is carrying a .915 OPS with 98 hits, 38 RBI and eight home runs. A staple in manager Mark Kotsay’s lineup, Wilson also has played 67 of a possible 73 games in 2025.

The A’s selected Wilson, the son of former MLB All-Star shortstop Jack Wilson, No. 6 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he’s quickly ascended into one of the game’s brightest young stars and everyday starters.

Wilson is primed to be the AL’s starting shortstop in the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta. But he isn’t the only Athletic to show up on the league’s first All-Star voting return.

Brent Rooker sits at seventh among designated hitters and Tyler Soderstrom 14th among outfielders. Rooker is slashing .278/.350/.497 with 80 hits, 41 RBI and 15 homers, and Soderstrom .254/.343/.459 with 68 hits, 45 RBI and 14 homers.

If nothing, the A’s have a solid trio of bats who potentially can help the franchise claw back into the MLB playoff race.