Blue Jays' Springer tagged out by A's on blooper-worthy play

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had a bit too much spring in his step on Sunday against the Athletics.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Rogers Centre, Springer attempted to go from first to third on Alejandro Kirk's RBI double -- and, at first, it seemed like he did. A's third baseman Max Schuemann approached Springer from behind and tagged him as he hopped up and down on the bag.

Springer originally was called safe, but the A's challenge resulted in the play being overturned and Springer making the third out of the inning with Toronto trailing by a run.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

After the Athletics' challenge, Schuemann did indeed catch Springer slippin' 😅 pic.twitter.com/kl6oePjTI8 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 1, 2025

The Blue Jays ended up taking the lead anyway after Springer's blunder when Addison Barger gave Toronto a 5-4 advantage with a three-run homer in the eighth.

It's unclear, however, if Springer was hopping up and down after tweaking his ankle on the play, or if he just felt bouncy during a pivotal Blue Jays rally. For what it's worth, Springer remained in the game -- and Schuemann smiled on his way back to the A's dugout after what certainly was a heads-up play.

The bizarre sequence of events is why no two trips to the ballpark are the same, and Springer likely gave many in Toronto and watching at home a sight they've never seen before.