Oakland one of five U.S. cities to achieve amazing championship feat

With the Athletics' departure from Oakland, the East Bay city that once boasted three successful major sports franchises now is left without one.

In fact, not only did the A's, Golden State Warriors (now in San Francisco) and Raiders (now in Las Vegas) once call Oakland home, but they each prospered in the 510. As The Associated Press' Josh Dubow pointed out, Oakland is one of just five U.S. cities whose teams won at least two World Series championships, at least two Super Bowl titles and at least two NBA Finals.

Only cities whose teams won 2+ World Series, 2+ Super Bowls and 2+ NBA Finals:

Oakland

Boston

New York

Los Angeles

Miami — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 28, 2024

The Warriors played in Oakland for nearly five decades, from 1971 to 2019. They won their first NBA title on the West Coast in 1975 and their next 40 seasons later in 2015. They then went back to back, with championships in 2017 and 2018.

The Raiders' first Oakland era began in 1960 and ended in 1981 when the team relocated to Los Angeles. They won Super Bowl XI in the 1976 season and Super Bowl XV in the 1980 season.

In 1995, the Raiders moved back to Oakland, where they played until 2019, when they relocated to Las Vegas.

Having begun in Philadelphia before moving to Kansas City, Oakland became the Athletics' home in 1968. The "Swingin' A's" won three consecutive World Series titles in 1972, 1973 and 1974, and added fourth in 1989.

Plenty might be said about the city of Oakland and its inability to keep sports teams, but history doesn't lie. The Town was home to some of the world's most successful franchises.

