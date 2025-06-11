Denzel Clarke is earning a reputation around MLB.

The 25-year-old has been making spectacular catch after spectacular catch since earning his first call-up and debuting for the Athletics on May 23.

In just 16 big-league games, Clarke finds himself near the top of the list when it comes to Outs Above Average (OAA) for all MLB outfielders.

A 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Clarke has an eight OAA, which trails just Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong (11) and Boston Red Sox outfielder Cedanne Rafaela (10). What makes the number stand out so much is that those two players have played 66 and 63 games, respectively.

Denzel Clarke is up to 8 OAA, tied for third among outfielders. He's played in 16 games. pic.twitter.com/hEfTFqyjbP — The WARmonger (@TheWARmonger_) June 10, 2025

Clarke also has six Defensive Runs Saved in his first 125 innings played, which already places him among the top 15 outfielders this season.

Denzel Clarke already has six Defensive Runs Saved in 125 innings, which puts him in the top 15 among all MLB outfielders this season. pic.twitter.com/hE6Rg1u3LP — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) June 10, 2025

It all started in Toronto, Clarke’s hometown, when he scaled the wall and robbed an Alejandro Kirk would-be home run.

DENZEL CLARKE, ARE YOU KIDDING? 😱 pic.twitter.com/iSCPOSzwpv — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 31, 2025

Clarke followed that up with an incredible catch against the Baltimore Orioles – one that forced him to come out of the game – as he crashed into the wall in centerfield to rob extra bases from Jorge Mateo on Friday.

DENZEL CLARKE, YOU ARE NOT HUMAN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QrXkk45Mz3 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 7, 2025

Clarke's most recent catch, however, has gotten the most attention -- from those who cover the league and from legends of the game, as well -- after he robbed a home run from Angels’ Nolan Schanuel.

DENZEL CLARKE WITH AN UNBELIEVABLE ROBBERY 😱 pic.twitter.com/Gm4GJOOfZH — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2025

Torii Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder, knows a thing or two about playing defense, so earning the respect of someone like him is no small feat for Clarke.

This has to be one of the best catches I've ever seen, and I've seen my share of home run robberies. 🤩 https://t.co/fyaQakOBTv — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) June 10, 2025

"He continues to blow our mind," Athletics pitcher Grant Holman said following Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. "He's unbelievable out there and it's a really good feeling as a pitcher to know you've got a guy in centerfield who's going to track everything down and even if you give up a homer, he's going to bring it back."

Additionally, Clarke’s grab has now even become a collector’s piece by Topps, who made his latest catch into a Topps Now card.

Following the game, A's manager Mark Kotsay also gave Clarke his flowers.

"That's about as far over a fence as you can get without going over and making a play," Kotsay told reporters. "We talk a little bit about, you know, his range and the package is instinct, it's reaction and it's speed and he's got them all."

With it still being early on in the season and especially early into Clarke’s rookie year, there’s no telling what plays the outfielder still has in store for the Green and Gold.