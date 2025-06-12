Outfield legend Hunter gives A's rookie Clarke perfect new nickname

Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke is having quite the month since making his MLB debut.

The 25-year-old joined “Sportscenter,” and also “Foul Territory” this week after his third incredible catch in just about a week and a half.

While on the latter program Wednesday, he was surprised by nine-time Gold Glove winner Torii Hunter, who gave Clarke a new nickname.

“Elastic man,” Hunter said. “Because the way he climbed that wall and stretched and caught that ball, you gotta have some rubber in you.”

"Elastic Man" is Torii Hunter's nickname for Denzel Clarke.



"The way he climbed that wall, stretched and caught that ball, man, you gotta have some rubber in you – Wow, that sounds bad." 😂 pic.twitter.com/YGCWHxsRmv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 11, 2025

Hunter, who’s well-known for making incredible defensive plays himself, was quick to give Clarke flowers on X the day the catch was made, as well.

This has to be one of the best catches I've ever seen, and I've seen my share of home run robberies. 🤩 https://t.co/fyaQakOBTv — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) June 10, 2025

“You know with Denzel, watching him play, that’s why I said it was so impressive because the closeout he had, the stubbornness of not letting you have a hit, that’s what makes you a great centerfielder,” said Hunter.

And the stats back that notion up as well. Since making the leap to the majors, the rookie already has placed himself near the top in multiple defensive categories.

Clarke’s most recent grab is just another for the highlight reel -- a tape that seems to be growing every game.