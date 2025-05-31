Watch: Clarke scales wall in wild catch of the year nominee

Denzel Clarke’s homecoming just got a bit sweeter.

The Athletics centerfielder entered his catch of the year nominee in the 4th inning of the A’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, climbing the wall at Rogers Centre to rob Alejandro Kirk's would-be home run.

DENZEL CLARKE, ARE YOU KIDDING? 😱 pic.twitter.com/iSCPOSzwpv — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 31, 2025

The 25-year-old has made his presence felt in the outfield for the A’s since he joined the big league roster on May 23 -- he currently has 3 defensive runs saved which already is most on the club.

Clarke, who was born in Toronto, played in games at Rogers Centre as part of the Blue Jays’ T12 Tournament, something that could've helped make the play look so routine.

Clarke, whose mother Donna was a track athlete on Canada’s 1984 Olympic team. possesses a build and athleticism that has had some comparing him to Bo Jackson, so it’s no surprise that the centerfielder did his best Bo impression as he scaled the wall to make the incredible catch.