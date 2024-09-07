Why Eckersley believes A's tenure were ‘greatest years' of his life

Programming Note: Dave Stewart's "All A's" interview with Dennis Eckersley debuts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC Sports California immediately following "A's Postgame Live."

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former Athletics pitcher Dennis Eckersley loves Oakland fans.

The East Bay native is an organizational icon and cherished all of his nine seasons with his hometown A’s.

Eckersley revealed why his Oakland tenure led to the best years of his life during an interview on NBC Sports California's "All A's" with former teammate Dave Stewart.

"Beyond [a] thank you. These were the greatest years of my life, that I spent here," Eckersley told Stewart. "I played 24 years, nine of them here, I'm telling you what … it's hard to explain. It's as easy as this, I got to share with my parents, who are gone now, and they came to the game here because they're from Fremont. Every game, you look up and [see] my mom.

“To share that with them, to give them that gift that God gave me, that I could give to them, and share it with these fans who thought I was bad to the bone. They put that music on … I got to share it with these people, and they appreciated it and were good to me. I will never forget that part of my life."

Eckersley enjoyed every part of his A’s career.

He went 41-31 with a 2.74 ERA, collecting 658 strikeouts and 320 saves, and became a World Series champion in 1989 after Oakland swept the San Francisco Giants in the most iconic -- and shaky -- Battle of the Bay.

Perhaps most legendary, though, was Eckersley’s entrance song.

The closer loved being inserted into games at the Coliseum with “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and The Destroyers on the speakers surrounding the diamond.

Eckersley is very appreciative of the way Oakland fans embraced and supported him, and while his A’s career has been over since 1995, he will miss the loyal fans at the Coliseum.

Regardless, today’s 59-78 A’s could use an Eckersley. However, Mason Miller might be on his way to being just that.