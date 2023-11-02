A's David Forst names Mason Miller trait that impresses him most

Programming note: Watch Brodie Brazil's exclusive interview with Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst in "A's Season Review," which will debut Thursday at 10:30 p.m., after "Sharks Postgame Live," on NBC Sports California.

During a long, frustrating 2023 MLB season, Athletics right-handed pitcher Mason Miller made his opportunities on the mound count.

The 25-year-old pitching prospect impressed A's general manager David Forst with his velocity and confidence but also stood out with his determination.

Forst outlined what stood out most about Miller in a recent exclusive interview with NBC Sports California’s Brodie Brazil.

“It's more than the velocity,” Forst told Brazil. “I think there's a work ethic there. You know, essentially he does something I'm not sure his body is built to do, throwing that hard. And he's always going to have to battle that. But there's a breaking ball, there's command. There's sort of this low pulse that allows him to compete out there. And I said this after the season, his talent is so immense.”

Miller was selected No. 97 overall out of Gardner-Webb University by the A’s in 2021. Before reaching the majors, Miller also played for Oakland’s minor league affiliates, the Las Vegas Aviators and Lansing Lugnuts.

He made his major league debut in April but was placed on the 60-day injured list in June. He returned to the A's rotation in September and finished the season with a 3.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 10 big league appearances (33 1/3 innings).

While Forst admires Miller's abilities, he’s weary of the demand he puts on his body.

“First of all, I think our medical staff did an incredible job getting him back to where he was at the end of the season,” Forst shared with Brazil.

“We knew this was part of the deal with Mason. He had injuries in the minor leagues. It was about his confidence, getting him out there throwing multiple innings and knowing that he physically could do it. We have to find a way to keep them healthy out on the field, whether whether that's a starting role of relief or whatever, we'll figure that out.”

When available, Miller is a force that is continuing to develop while building repetitions. He’s a player Forst sees making an impact in the future, as a member of the A’s rotation for years to come.