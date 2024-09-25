Rangers manager Bochy finds A's relocation ‘hard to believe'

OAKLAND – Count Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy among those saddened by the Athletics' decision to abandon their longtime home in the East Bay.

The former Giants skipper, who guided the Orange and Black to three World Series title over a five-year span, is in town with the Rangers for the final three MLB games to be played at the Oakland Coliseum.

Bochy spoke with reporters at length about some of the experiences and memories he collected at the Coliseum over the years.

“It’s a fun place to play, the atmosphere, the fans. I always enjoyed my time here. It’s hard to believe this is going to be the last series,” Bochy said while sitting in the visitor’s dugout before Tuesday’s game. “I’m glad that I’m here for it. I’m excited.”

Prior to joining the Rangers in 2023, Bochy only made occasional trips to the Coliseum while managing the San Diego Padres and Giants. While with San Francisco, he and the Giants would make an annual trip to Oakland for the Bay Bridge series that regularly drew big crowds from both sides of the Bay.

It was during those trips that Bochy gained an appreciation, both for the Coliseum and for A’s fans.

“It’s one of the best playing surfaces in baseball,” Bochy said. “Guys love playing on this field. It’s always had a good look. There’s a lot of history to it, they’ve had great teams here, winning teams.

“That last day is going to be kind of strange thinking, ‘This is it. This is the last game to be played at the Coliseum with all the history.’ ”

Bochy talked about the atmosphere at the Coliseum and heaped praise on A’s fans.

“I feel for the fans,” Bochy said. “There’s a lot of die-hard Oakland fans. Believe me, I had to hear it from them over the years. They’re passionate. These fans have always been passionate about there team. They’ve had a lot of success here. This is a fun place to play.”

Thursday’s game – the last scheduled MLB game to be played here after 56 seasons – is sure to be memorable for many reasons. It’s already a sellout, the first that the A’s will have this season, and there will plenty of emotions sweeping through the crowd.

Officials are hoping for a smoother ending than when the Raiders of the NFL played their last game at the Coliseum in 2019. Trash and food were thrown on the field as the final seconds ticked off, and some players had to be ushered off the field by security.

The Rangers held a meeting with their players early Tuesday to brief them on possible scenarios for Thursday’s finale.

“Just talked about what they need to be prepared for with all the fans that are coming here,” Bochy said. “Just make them aware, ‘Hey if something happens you want to be smart about it, how you handle things. Don’t try to get involved with anything.' All these little things.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of excited fans here. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen. I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows, but we did prepare them in every scenario how to handle things.”

While the Coliseum has a well-earned reputation for its shortcomings, the crowds made it an enjoyable place to play. Even for visiting players and managers.

“It’s a different ballpark, and that’s why I enjoyed it,” Bochy said. “I like it. I love the look of the ballpark. Lot of good times here.”