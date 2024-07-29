A's slugger Rooker hilariously claps back at disgruntled gambler

Brent Rooker isn't losing sleep over messing up anyone's parlays.

The Athletics designated hitter made that very clear in his response to an upset gambler over the weekend, who was let down by Rooker's 3-for-4 performance in Oakland's 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The bettor needed Rooker to hit a home run in order to complete a parlay to win $21,759.53 on a $5 wager. Had the gambler cashed out before the A's game, he could have pulled in $3,348.85.

After the screenshot of Rooker's message back to the gambler went viral, the A's slugger explained his rightful snark in repsonding.

I’m sure Mr. Skunkii is a wonderful guy. We get far worse messages than this on a nightly basis, so sometimes it’s fun to pick a more lighthearted one and interact a little bit. If fans get to say whatever they want to us, we get to reply sometimes. It’s all in good fun of… https://t.co/rdrMlHtaJa — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) July 29, 2024

Rooker is right -- typically, messages from unhappy gamblers to athletes are way out of line. And when he saw the chance to engage in a lighthearted back-and-forth with a sports fan who clearly didn't take things too seriously, he had some fun with it himself.

The bet wasn't a bad one, either. Though he didn't hit a home run during his three-single performance Saturday, Rooker's 25 bombs on the 2024 MLB season are the fifth-most in the American League, and 10 of his long balls have come during the month of July alone.

And even though he wasn't able to help out one unlucky gambler during the game, Rooker contributed to the one thing that really does matter -- an A's win.