Rooker shares hilariously creepy event in haunted Milwaukee hotel

The Athletics opened a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, which means they have the spooky pleasure of staying at the infamous Pfister Hotel.

A’s outfielder Brent Rooker got the full experience at the “notoriously haunted” Milwaukee hotel -- although it wasn’t nearly as intense as what other MLB players encountered.

Rooker said there were ghosts in his hotel room, but he didn’t mind.

I’m more than happy to let them choose the channel as long as they’re cool otherwise. — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) June 9, 2023

The hotel was built in 1893 and has tormented players for years, but Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts recently completely avoided the hotel overall when the Dodgers were in Milwaukee last month.

Betts opted to book an Airbnb for the three-day stay.

“It was a good excuse [not to stay there],” Betts said (h/t SB Nation). “You can tell me what happened after. I just don’t want to find out myself.”

Betts said he stayed at the Pfister before, but it was hard for him to sleep.

“I couldn’t sleep,” he said. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?’”

Neither experienced it as badly as former Dodgers third baseman Adrian Beltre, who said it got so bad that he started sleeping with a bat in his bed. In 2001, Beltre said he heard knocking noises on his door as his TV and air conditioning repeatedly turned on and off. He also claimed to hear pounding noises from his headboard and footsteps in the hallway with no one outside when he opened the door and checked.

RELATED: Where A’s ballpark bill stands after one day of special session

Other players have described flickering lights, weird noises, phones and other electronic devices malfunctioning, and objects moving on their own in their rooms.

Luckily, Rooker and the A’s only need to get through one more night at the hotel before he can head back to Oakland and sleep in the comfort of his own home.