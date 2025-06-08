A's acquire catcher Wynns in trade with Reds, DFA right-hander Duran

The Athletics on Sunday bolstered their catching depth -- and offense -- by acquiring Austin Wynns in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced, in exchange for cash considerations.

To clear room on their 40-man roster, the A's designated right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran for assignment.

Wynns was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday after hitting .400 (16-for-40) with three home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.142 OPS in 18 games, 11 of which he started at catcher in addition to one start at first base. The seven-year MLB veteran was on Cincinnati's Opening Day roster after appearing in seven games for them in 2024.

Wynns has played for five teams in the big leagues since 2018, including the Baltimore Orioles (2018-19, 21), San Francisco Giants (2022-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023), Colorado Rockies (2023) and Cincinnati (2024-25). The 34-year-old is a .241 career hitter with 16 home runs and 74 RBI in 257 games, with his most extensive playing time coming on the Giants in 2022 when he batted .259 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 66 games.

The A's acquired Duran from the Dodgers on April 2 for Esteury Ruiz, and the pitcher made his MLB debut with one appearance for the Green and Gold on May 22 against the Los Angeles Angels. The 23-year-old allowed three runs on a hit and three walks in 1/3 innings.