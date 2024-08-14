Adams meant no offense by doing Mets ‘OMG' celebration in A's win

Austin Adams saved his best Broadway-ready celebration for the New York Mets in the Athletics’ 9-4 win at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Looking to preserve a 7-4 lead in the fifth inning, the A’s reliever was called in to replace starter Joe Boyle, who was pulled after allowing three runs in the inning.

Adams took care of business, striking out Jeff McNeil, getting Jose Iglesias to pop out and making Francisco Alvarez swing before busting out the “OMG” celebration that Iglesias and the Mets do after every home run in Queens.

Austin Adams' celly is Broadway-ready 😅 pic.twitter.com/u0sFsnfivj — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 14, 2024

The 33-year-old Adams was signed by the Mets over the offseason and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse in February before being traded to the A’s for cash considerations in March.

And although it appeared as a direct taunt to every Mets player and fan in attendance, A’s manager Mark Kotsay, expressed to reporters postgame that he wasn’t bothered by his pitcher’s celebration.

If anything, Kotsay sees it as a natural part of the sport.

“You know, Austin is a very emotional guy,” Kotsay told reporters. “There’s a lot of emotion in this game from pitchers and hitters.

“His emotion is one that I enjoy watching, and I'm assuming that if you're on the other side, you don't enjoy watching. Very similar to when someone hits a homer and takes their time around the bases."

Mark Kotsay wasn't bothered by Austin Adams' on-field celebration tonight pic.twitter.com/Q51JoMALjO — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 14, 2024

Boyle, on the other hand, saw it as a funny gesture by his teammate.

"[Adams] did a great job out there," Boyle told reporters. "I thought the celebration was really funny. He was fired up, so I know he doesn't mean any bad by it.

"He's just having a good time playing baseball."

Boyle doesn't see any ill intent in Adams' fifth-inning celly pic.twitter.com/bKec6r1F3K — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 14, 2024

In 56 appearances this season, the Adams has pitched to a 3.92 ERA.

And for him, it was a natural, heat-of-the-moment reaction to his quick outing, which he hopes didn’t come across as a direct attack on his former team.

“Honestly, I looked up, and I was so surprised that I got out of it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then it dawned on me: Oh my gosh,” Adams told The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“And then so I did it. But that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. Hopefully no one is offended.”

Being the only player who did the Mets’ celebratory “OMG” gesture at Citi Field on Tuesday night, Adams surely made some noise on his New York City return.