Kaprielian, A's find positives after failing to sweep Braves

The Athletics couldn’t complete a three-game sweep against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, but they earned their first series win since May 6 and their second of the 2023 MLB season.

Though Atlanta pulled the plug on Oakland’s push for its first three-game win streak of the season, the A’s are proud of the fight they put up against one of MLB's best teams and are keeping a positive mindset moving forward.

“They’re one of the top teams in the league and I thought we competed in all three games,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said (h/t The Associated Press). “We fell short today but the series in general, we did a lot of good things, a lot of good things we can build off of.”

Oakland starting pitcher James Kaprielian made a recent change to his walkout song. Shortly after Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” echoed inside the Oakland Coliseum, Kaprielian looked sharp early and retired 13 of his first 14 hitters. He pitched four scoreless innings before Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Kaprielian (0-6) gave up three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, but he was pleased with the way he was able to mix his pitches.

“I felt like we were doing a good job of mixing the fastball, slider and changeup,” Kaprielian told reporters after the 4-2 loss. “Stuff was on today. Arm felt fluid. I think things are moving in the right direction where that deception is there. Everything’s working the way we wanted it.”

Kaprielian had offseason shoulder surgery and struggled early in the 2023 campaign. But he has worked hard to get his slider back -- and it's something he takes great pride in.

“It’s just timing for me," Kaprielian said. "Just being on time. When I’m in the right position with my body and my mechanics have that right rhythm, my arm’s in the right spot and I’m not really thinking about anything. I’ve got my grip and I’m going for it, trusting my stuff.

"But for me, it’s just the body being in the right position and the timing."

The A’s now are 12-46 on the season, but the series win could be the motivation they have been seeking to spark a much-needed run.