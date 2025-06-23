Shovels officially have hit the dirt in Las Vegas, Nev. for the Athletics' new ballpark that is projected to open in 2028.

Las Vegas elected officials and familiar faces from the franchise, like former pitchers Dave Stewart and Rollie Fingers, as well as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred were in attendance for the event.

“I could not be more excited to be here in Las Vegas today,” Manfred said to the crowd. “Las Vegas has proven itself to be a great sports town and a great host to professional franchises. All of us at Major League Baseball, all the owners, are excited to be adding Major League Baseball to the entertainment alternatives that are available here in southern Nevada.”

Monday's ceremony was another step forward for the A's after the MLB owners’ unanimous Nov. 2023 vote to relocate the team from Oakland.

The team had been in Oakland since 1968 but moved to their current temporary location in West Sacramento following the 2024 MLB season after negotiations to remain at the Oakland Coliseum until the move to Vegas fell through.

“The Athletics have a long and proud history,” Manfred said. “Nine World Series titles, great players like Rickey Henderson, Dave Stewart, Rollie Fingers, Vida Blue, the list goes on and on. I think about today as the beginning of a new chapter in that great history.”

A's broadcaster Dallas Braden, a former pitcher who threw the 19th perfect game in MLB history with the team in 2010, also was in attendance for the ceremony and spoke to the crowd.

“I’m somebody who has got to live a very fortunate life, a very fortunate path here,” Braden said. “I was the little fella who got to grow up cheering for the Green and Gold, I was the little fella who got to grow up and play for the Green and Gold and now I’m the much older fella who gets to talk about the Green and Gold and what they have done on the baseball field, so I, just like many of you, very excited for a day just like today.”

The Nevada Legislature held a special session in 2023 which granted up to $380 million in public funding for the stadium. The A’s will be responsible for the rest of the building costs.

Before ending his speech, Manfred let the crowd know that while he plans to come back to Las Vegas before 2028, there is another day that he will be sure not to miss.

“I’ll tell you one thing absolutely, for certain, I will be here Opening Day 2028 to celebrate with John Fisher, his entire team and, I hope, the entire state of Nevada.”