Why A's would owe Oakland hefty sum if team leaves after 2024

The Athletics bidding farewell to Oakland early before their potential new stadium is finished would come with an expensive price tag.

The A's, exploring a potential move to Las Vegas, have one more year remaining on their lease at the Oakland Coliseum. Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team is contracted to pay Alameda County $15 million each year between 2024 to 2026.

If the franchise were to depart the Bay Area before its proposed Las Vegas ballpark is finished -- estimated for 2028 -- they would owe the city of Oakland $30 million.

Options for the A's outside of the Oakland Coliseum include playing several years at Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators. That park has a capacity of 10,000 fans and does not have a roof.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg also recently suggested California's capital city could serve as a potential interim site for the A's in the future.

The A's pursuit of a new park in Las Vegas awaits news Monday as the Nevada legislature adjourns. The franchise seeks $380 million in public financing for a ballpark on a portion of the current Tropicana property on the southern end of The Strip in Las Vegas. Their proposal, Senate Bill 509, still is in need of votes before the legislature concludes. If not, a special session will be called.

Team owner John Fisher and the A's have one eye out the door in Las Vegas, but still have plenty of hurdles to clear before leaving Oakland.