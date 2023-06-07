A's ballpark bill to be addressed Wednesday in special session

Senate Bill 509, the Athletics’ proposal for $380 million in public funding to build a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas, is back on the table.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo called for a second special session for 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss SB509 after it didn’t pass during the regular legislative session that adjourned late Monday night.

Gov. Lombardo’s proclamation for the special session, released Tuesday night, calls for lawmakers to reconsider the project “related to the construction of a Major League Baseball stadium consistent with the provisions of Senate Bill 509.”

Even if the A’s stadium bill passes in the special session, other MLB owners still need to approve the relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas, and the franchise needs to prove it can fund the rest of the $1.5 billion project.

The A’s have been focused on landing a stadium deal in Las Vegas since April 19 when they signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site owned by Red Rock Resorts. That same night, the city of Oakland ceased negotiations with the team over discussions to build a waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square.\

Just a few weeks later, the franchise pivoted to a second agreement with Bally's Corp for a nine-acre plot on the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas resort.

The special session will begin while the A’s finish off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Tune in to A’s Pregame and Postgame Live on NBC Sports California at 9 a.m. and after the game for more coverage of the stadium bill.