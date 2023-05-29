A's Blackburn to make season debut vs. Braves; Aguilar DFA'd

The Athletics will turn to right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn to snap their 11-game losing streak.

Blackburn, who missed the first two months of the season due to a right middle fingernail avulsion, officially was activated off the 15-day injured list Monday. He will make his first appearance since Aug. 4 on Monday night in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

To make room on the roster, the A's designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment.

Blackburn represented the A’s at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium after posting a 6-5 record, 3.62 ERA and 1.196 WHIP over his first 18 starts. He only made four appearances after the All-Star Game due to his fingernail avulsion.

Aguilar, who signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in the offseason, didn't put together the bounce-back offensive season he was hoping for. Aguilar batted .221/.281/.385 with five home runs and 31 strikeouts in 36 games with Oakland.

The 32-year-old hit .100 (3 for 30) with 10 strikeouts in 13 games in May.

Additionally, Oakland recalled infielder Jonah Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-handed pitcher Garrett Acton there. Bride will make his season debut Monday night against the Braves, batting ninth and playing third base.