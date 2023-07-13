2024 MLB schedule: A's to open season at home vs. Guardians

The Athletics released their schedule for the 2024 MLB season on Thursday.

The A’s will open their 124th season in franchise history March 28 with a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oakland Coliseum. The matchup marks the seventh time in franchise history that Oakland will face Cleveland on Opening Day, and the sixth time doing so at home.

The A’s then will host the Boston Red Sox for three games before hitting the road for the first time April 5 for a trip to face the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.

Oakland will face their National League rival San Francisco Giants in the annual Bay Bridge Series, a pair of two-game sets at Oracle Park (July 30-31) and the Coliseum (Aug. 17-18).

All 30 MLB teams will play against each other for a second consecutive year. The A's will host seven NL teams at the Coliseum -- the Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers -- and visit the other eight.

The 2024 season wraps up with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park from Sept. 27-29. Oakland's last home game of the season will be Sept. 26 against the Rangers.

As the franchise explores potentially relocating to Las Vegas, the 2024 season could be the A's last campaign in Oakland. The A's lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after next season. But until those shovels hit the Southern Nevada dirt, nothing is set in stone.

