Who A's selected with first three picks of 2024 MLB Draft

The Athletics had three picks on Day 1 of the 2024 MLB Draft, and the team walked away with plenty to show for it.

Oakland selected Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz at No. 4 overall on Sunday, LSU third baseman Tommy White at No. 40 overall and LSU pitcher Gage Jump at No. 73 overall as part of a draft crop the franchise certainly hopes can lift them back into playoff contention in the years to come.

Nick is the pick! 🙌



With the 4th overall pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, we have selected first baseman Nick Kurtz from Wake Forest University! pic.twitter.com/dIGQwdoZ09 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kurtz came into the draft ranked as MLB.com's No. 7 prospect, and originally was recruited by Wake Forest as a pitcher. His prowess at the plate soon became evident, however, and Kurtz established himself as a future first-round pick after slashing 344/.498/.695 with 39 homers in his first two collegiate seasons.

Nick Kurtz can mash 💪 pic.twitter.com/uPMrbjTZzd — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 15, 2024

The 21-year-old corner infielder is known for his above-average power and doesn't have a discernable weakness -- other than his speed, which doesn't hold him back from making stellar defensive plays at first base.

White is another power hitter, who transferred to LSU as a sophomore and led all Division 1 players with 105 RBI while hitting 24 homers en route to the Tigers' 2023 College World Series title. This spring, White's right-handed power was on display again as he mashed 24 more home runs.

They call him “Tommy Tanks” 😤



With the 40th overall pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, we have selected third baseman Tommy White from Louisiana State University! pic.twitter.com/JiZlwvJ4Ie — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 15, 2024

Jump was ranked as MLB.com's No. 62 draft prospect heading into Sunday and is a southpaw whose fastball tops out at 95 mph. Midway through his freshman year at UCLA, the former top California high school pitching prospect injured his elbow and missed the entire 2023 season after having Tommy John surgery. After transferring to LSU, his repertoire -- which includes a killer curveball -- is back to its previous levels.