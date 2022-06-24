NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union announce winner of 2022 All-Star Teacher Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. – June 27, 2022 – NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union have announced Jessica Holman of Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park as the recipient of the 2022 All-Star Teacher Award, presented by Provident Credit Union.

The $20,000 award was presented to Holman on Friday, June 24, during an on-field ceremony before the San Francisco Giants/Cincinnati Reds game at Oracle Park. Additionally, each of the All-Star Teacher Award finalists will receive $2,000 for their school.

Since 2007, the All-Star Teacher Award has recognized middle and high school teachers in Northern and Central California for their extraordinary dedication to their students in school and the community. This is the eleventh year NBC Sports Bay Area has teamed with Provident Credit Union to award the winning teacher’s school $20,000, up from $10,000 in past years.

This year’s five finalists are Jason Bermudez, Perseverance Preparatory School (San Jose), Due Hoang, Redwood Middle School (Saratoga), Jessica Holman, Rancho Cotate High School (Rohnert Park), Deanna Slaton, Bancroft Middle School (San Leandro), and Alex Toledo, Fremont High School (Oakland).

Finalists were selected by a panel of judges based on four categories: overall commitment: excellence in teaching, rapport with students, and level of distinction.

This year’s panel of judges consisted of leaders in the community, including Benito Delgado-Olson, Executive Director and Founder, SupplyBank.org; John Haggarty, VP, Marketing, Provident Credit Union; Lorena Hernandez, Director of Community Investment, Comcast California; Detra Paige, Director, Alumni & Family Relations, Oakland Athletics; and Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund.

All-Star Teacher Award recipients:

2007 Michael Meneses – Presidio Middle School, San Francisco

2008 Allen Nakamura – Alameda High School, Alameda

2009 Jessica Schelegle – Sacred Heart School, Saratoga

2010 Zachary Swan – Jefferson High School, Daly City

2011 Robert “Corky” Black – Oak Grove High School, San Jose

2012 Dr. Paul Ricks – Hopkins Junior High School, Fremont

2013 Ruben Modesto – John H. Pitman High School, Turlock

2014 Nicole Ellwood – Twin Hills Charter Middle School, Sebastopol

2015 Carmen Kotto – South Valley Middle School, Gilroy

2016 Scott Krijnen – Castillero Middle School, San Jose

2017 Dale Waldo – Folsom Middle School, Folsom

2018 Cori Starr – Northgate High School, Walnut Creek

2019 Katie Humann - Adams Middle School, Brentwood

2021 Tomokazu Morikawa - George Washington High School, San Francisco

2022 Jessica Holman – Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

About Provident Credit Union:

Provident Credit Union is a $3.4 billion financial institution with over 130,000 members and 21 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union offers everything from checking and savings accounts to mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at https://providentcu.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, NHL’s San Jose Sharks, and MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The MyTeams by NBC Sports app provides live steams of the games and pre-and postgame shows, digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights, and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social media –Twitter: @NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jay dela Cruz

jay.delacruz@nbcuni.com

408-529-5136